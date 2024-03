Corporate Deal

Transit Technologies has acquired fleet management software company TripShot in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Jose, California-based TripShot was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Scott Craig. Counsel information for Transit Technologies, which is based in Knoxville, Tennessee, was not immediately available.

Technology

March 06, 2024, 10:55 AM

nature of claim: /