Corporate Deal

Platinum Equity announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in apparel company Hop Lun from company founder Erik Ryd in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis; and Mayer Brown. The transaction closed on September 29, 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beverly Hills, California-based Platinum Equity was advised by Latham & Watkins and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Manas Chandrashekar. Hop Lun, which is based in Hong Kong, was represented by a Mayer Brown team.

Investment Firms

October 03, 2022, 8:41 AM