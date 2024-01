Corporate Deal

Sekisui House has agreed to acquire M.D.C. Holdings Inc. in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of $4.9 billion. Osaka, Japan-based Sekisui was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by partners Randy Laxer and Joe Sulzbach. M.D.C., which is based in Denver, was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

January 19, 2024, 2:31 PM

