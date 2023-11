Corporate Deal

Iron Mountain, a provider of information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure and asset lifecycle management, has agreed to acquire Regency Technologies for $325 million. Boston-based Iron Mountain was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Regency Technologies, which is based in Stow, Ohio, was represented by Baker & Hostetler and Sonkin Koberna.

Business Services

November 03, 2023, 1:49 PM

