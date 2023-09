Corporate Deal

CSX was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell; Hunton Andrews Kurth; and Richards, Layton & Finger in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $600 million. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Lucy Farr, Patrick Sigmon and Shane Tintle. Shearman & Sterling represented underwriters Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. The notes come due 2033.

September 11, 2023, 8:16 AM

