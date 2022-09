Corporate Deal

Vivo Infusion, a portfolio company of InTandem Capital Partners, has acquired Infusion Center of Pennsylvania. Financial terms were not disclosed. InTandem was advised by Goodwin Procter and Manatt, Phelps & Phillip. Infusion Center, which is based in Royersford, Pennsylvania, was represented by Bass, Berry & Sims partners Paul Singleton and Shannon Wiley.

Health Care

September 19, 2022, 1:41 PM