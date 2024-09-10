Corporate Deal

EQT announced that BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII has agreed to acquire health care outsourcing platform GeBBS Healthcare Solutions from ChrysCapital LLP in a deal guided by Cooley and Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pittsburgh-based EQT was advised by Ropes & Gray. The team included partners Chris Agnoli, Andrew Howard, Timothy McCrystal, Elaine Murphy and Martin Ruhaak. ChrysCapital was represented by a Cooley team led by partners Ben Shribman, Alfred Browne and Rishab Kumar.

Health Care

September 10, 2024, 8:59 AM