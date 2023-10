Corporate Deal

Treasury Wine Estates has agreed to acquire DAOU Vineyards for $900 million, plus an additional earn-out of up to $100 million. Melbourne, Australia-based Treasury Wine was advised by Davis Wright Tremaine. DAOU Vineyards, which is based in El Paso, California, was represented by a Sheppard Mullin team that included partners Katharine Allen, Shaun Clark, Josh McLane and Stephanie Zeppa.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 31, 2023, 11:33 AM

