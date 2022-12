Corporate Deal

Manulife Investment Management, on behalf of investors, has placed a $100 million investment in EDF Renewables North America affiliate, PowerFlex. San Diego-based EDF Renewables was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners David Owen and Ethan Schultz. Counsel information for Manulife Investment was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

December 15, 2022, 9:03 AM