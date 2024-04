Corporate Deal

Medical technology company Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. has placed an investment in iO Urology, the creator of the uroflow device. Financial terms were not disclosed. Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Laborie Medical was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Sean Dougherty and Michael Holick. Counsel information for iO Urology, which is based in Knoxville, Tennessee, was not immediately available.

Health Care

April 02, 2024, 12:36 PM

