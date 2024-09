Corporate Deal

An affiliate of private equity firm Stellex Capital Management has agreed to acquire the majority capital of Fox Brothers Holdings in a deal guided by A&O Shearman; Davis Polk & Wardwell; and Hill Dickinson. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Stellex was advised by A&O Shearman and Davis Polk. Fox Brothers, which is based in Lancashire, United Kingdom, was represented by a Hill Dickinson team.

Transportation & Logistics

September 24, 2024, 10:24 AM