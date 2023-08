Corporate Deal

Verastem Oncology and research development company GenFleet Therapeutics announced a $625 million partnership agreement to advance three oncology discovery programs targeting RAS pathway-driven cancers. Needham, Massachusetts-based Verastem was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Abigail Gregor. Counsel information for GenFleet Therapeutics, which is based in Shanghai, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 31, 2023, 10:07 AM

