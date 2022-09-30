Corporate Deal

Consumer Direct Holdings Inc., an in-home personal care provider, is going public via SPAC merger with DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Consumer Direct Care Network Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $681 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 29, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Missoula, Montana-based Consumer Direct is advised by Holland & Hart. DTRT Health, which is based in Schererville, Indiana, is represented by a Winston & Strawn team.

Health Care

September 30, 2022, 9:15 AM