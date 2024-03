Corporate Deal

Trinity Hunt Partners has agreed to place an investment in health care advisory firm Coker Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Trinity Hunt was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Thomas Laughlin. Coker Group, which is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, was represented by a Bradley Arant Boult Cummings team.

Health Care

March 20, 2024

