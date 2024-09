Corporate Deal

The Republic of Uruguay was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in a bond offering valued at an aggregate $1.3 billion. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham and Juan Giraldez. Allen & Overy and Guyer & Regule represented underwriters Banco Santander and HSBC Holdings. The notes come due 2060.

Banking & Financial Services

September 11, 2024, 11:31 AM