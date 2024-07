Corporate Deal

American Industrial Partners (AIP), a global industrials investor, has agreed to acquire an ownership position in krill harvester Aker BioMarine's Feed Ingredients segment. AIP was advised by Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS; Ropes & Gray; and Baker Bott. The Ropes & Gray team was led by private equity partner Victoria McGrath. Aker BioMarine, which is based in Oslo, Norway, was advised by Schjødt.

July 15, 2024, 9:59 AM