Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided Mastercard in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $3 billion. Underwriters for the issuance, including Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan Chase, Mizuho Financial Group and Wells Fargo, were counseled by a Latham & Watkins team led by capital markets partners Stelios Saffos and Andrew Baker.

Banking & Financial Services

September 06, 2024, 11:25 AM