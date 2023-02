Corporate Deal

Inflexion and Gyrus Capital have agreed for Inflexion to acquire dss+, an operations management consulting firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Inflexion is advised by Walder Wyss and a Travers Smith team that includes partners Lucie Cawood, Genna Marten and Simon Skinner. Counsel information for dss+, which is based in Geneva, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

February 16, 2023, 11:25 AM