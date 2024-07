Corporate Deal

Foxconn Interconnect Technologies Limited, which is the holding company of FIT Voltaira Group, has agreed to purchase Auto-Kabel Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Taipei, Taiwan-based Foxconn was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners York Schnorbus, Max Birke and Ching-Yang Lin. Counsel information for Hausen, Germany-based Auto-Kabel was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 12, 2024, 2:32 PM