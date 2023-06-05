Corporate Deal

Barnes Group Inc. has agreed to acquire MB Aerospace, a provider of aero-engine components and repair services, for $740 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Bristol, Connecticut-based Barnes was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team that included partners Michael S. Benn, Damian G. Didden, Benjamin M. Roth, Michael J. Schobel and T. Eiko Stange. MB Aerospace, which is based in East Granby, Connecticut, was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The team included partners William Allen, Brian Gluck, Jonathan Goldstein, Michael Holick and Sophie Staples.

Aerospace & Defense

June 05, 2023, 10:43 AM

nature of claim: /