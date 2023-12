Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided BTIG LLC in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $175 million. The issuance was announced Dec. 7 by Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Greg Rodgers and Arash Aminian Baghai. The notes come due 2026.

Electric Vehicles

December 11, 2023, 11:05 AM

