Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Stone-Goff Partners announced that it has placed a new investment in telecommunications consulting firm John Staurulakis LLC in a deal guided by Foley & Lardner and Hogan Lovells. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Stone-Goff Partners was advised by a Foley & Lardner team including partners Beth Felder, Casey Knapp, Matthew McBride, Stephen Meli and Raj Tanden. Pantheon Ventures, acting as a new investor, was represented by a Hogan Lovells team. Counsel information for Greenbelt, Maryland-based John Staurulakis was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

September 12, 2022, 7:55 AM