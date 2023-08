Corporate Deal

CI Financial Corp., a diversified global asset and wealth management company, has agreed to acquire wealth management firm Coriel Capital. The transaction, announced Aug. 10, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based CI Financial was advised by Blake, Cassels & Graydon. Quebec-based Coriel Capital was advised by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg.

August 14, 2023, 11:03 AM

