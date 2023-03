Corporate Deal

Unusual Machines Inc., a drones manufacturer, registered with the SEC on March 14 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Nason Yeager Gerson White Lioce.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 15, 2023, 9:01 AM