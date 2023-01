Corporate Deal

Ridgemont Equity Partners announced the recapitalization of fresh produce distributor Worldwide Produce. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Ridgemont Equity was advised by Alston & Bird. Worldwide Produce, based in Los Angeles, and its existing financial sponsor, Sole Source Capital, were represented by Proskauer Rose.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 8:44 AM