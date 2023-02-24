Corporate Deal

MEI Pharma Inc. and biotechnology company Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. have agreed to merge. The transaction, announced Feb. 22, is expected to close in the middle of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Diego-based MEI Pharma is counseled by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team including partners Robert Dickey and Steven Navarro. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is advised by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr partners Michael Gilligan, Hal Leibowitz and Cynthia Mazareas.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 24, 2023, 10:11 AM