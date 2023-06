Corporate Deal

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., a home and security products manufacturer, was counseled by Norton Rose Fulbright in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $600 million. Underwriters for the issuance, including BofA Securities, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, were advised by Sidley Austin.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 7:51 AM

