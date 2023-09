Corporate Deal

Wynnchurch Capital LP announced that it has sold fittings, valves and plumbing manufacturer and distributor Midland Industries LLC to Gemspring Capital Management LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rosemont, Illinois-based Wynnchurch Capital was represented by a Paul Hastings team. Counsel information for Gemspring was not immediately available.

September 06, 2023, 9:13 AM

