EDF Renewables and Korea Western Power Co. were advised by Dentons in connection with a debt offering for the Al Ajban Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project. The Dentons team was led by partners Stephen Knight, Kanishka Singh, Colm O hUiginn and Graham Richmond. Norton Rose Fulbright advised a consortium of six banks on the cross-border project financing. The Norton Rose team was led by partners Angela Croker and Nicky Davies.

September 24, 2024, 9:55 AM