Corporate Deal

RK Pharma Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of VGYAAN Pharmaceuticals LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pearl River, New York-based RK Pharma was advised by Sheppard Mullin. VGYAAN, which is based in Montgomery Township, New Jersey, was represented by Blank Rome.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 20, 2023, 9:46 AM

