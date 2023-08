Corporate Deal

IV Media LLC has acquired substantially all of iMedia Brands Inc.'s assets, including its ShopHQ Networks, 1-2-3.tv and Christopher & Banks businesses, for approximately $55 million. New York-based IV Media was advised by Greenberg Traurig and the Oakland Law Group. iMedia Brands, which is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, sought counsel from Ropes & Gray and Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 17, 2023, 11:20 AM

nature of claim: /