Thoma Bravo has agreed to acquire critical event management and national public warning provider Everbridge Inc. for an all-cash consideration of approximately $1.5 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 5, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Corey Fox, Brad Reed, Cole Parker and Jeremy Mandell. Everbridge, which is based in Burlington, Massachusetts, was represented by Cooley.

February 06, 2024, 9:36 AM

