Corporate Deal

Oranco Inc., a holding company that conducts its operations in China, registered with the SEC on March 20 to raise approximately $10 million in an initial public offering. The Nevada-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Flangas Law Group and Zhong Lun Law Firm. The underwriters, led by Joseph Stone Capital, are represented by David Hutcher & Citron.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 8:33 AM

