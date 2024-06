Corporate Deal

Marubeni Growth Capital US, a consumer-focused growth equity investment platform, has acquired RG Barry Brands. As part of the transaction, Blackstone Group fully exited its ownership position in RG Barry, and Mill Road Capital maintained a minority equity stake. Atlanta-based Marubeni Growth was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Andrew Elken and Eyal Orgad. Counsel information for Blackstone and RG Barry was not immediately available.

June 12, 2024, 9:28 AM

