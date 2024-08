Corporate Deal

Borealis Biosciences, an RNA-based medicines company, has secured $150 million in a Series A funding round that included founding investor Versant Ventures and Novartis AG. Vancouver, Canada-based Borealis was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including corporate partner Karen Deschaine. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

August 29, 2024, 10:17 AM