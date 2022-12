Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Link REIT on its acquisition of a portfolio of assets in Singapore, including retail malls Jurong Point and Thomson Plaza, for 2.16 billion Singapore dollars ($1.6 billion). The transaction, announced Dec. 28, is expected to close in March 2023. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Joey Chau and Paul Guan.

December 29, 2022, 11:21 AM