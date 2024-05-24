Corporate Deal

KPS Capital Partners announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Tate & Lyle to acquire Tate & Lyle's remaining ownership interest of 49.7% in Primary Products Investments LLC for $350 million. The transaction, announced May 23, is expected to close by the end on July 2024. New York-based KPS Capital was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The team included partners Angelo Bonvino and Cullen Sinclair. Counsel information for Tate & Lyle and Primary Products was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 24, 2024, 5:14 PM

nature of claim: /