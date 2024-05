Corporate Deal

Invitation Homes Inc., a single-family home leasing and management company, announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Quarterra Group Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation. Dallas-based Invitation Homes was represented by Latham & Watkins partners Michael Haas and Mark Semotiuk. Counsel information was not immediately available for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Quarterra.

Real Estate

May 03, 2024, 11:21 PM

nature of claim: /