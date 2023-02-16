Corporate Deal

I Squared Capital has acquired a controlling interest in the Whistler Pipeline from a slew of private equity firms, including First Infrastructure Capital, Ridgemont Equity Partners and Stonepeak Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. I Squared was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Josh Teahen and Kyle Watson. Ridgemont Equity, First Infrastructure and its subsidiary WhiteWater Midstream were represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Shamus Crosby and Breen Haire. First Infrastructure and Ridgemont Equity were also counseled by Milbank and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, respectively. Stonepeak was advised by a Sidley Austin team that included partner Tim Chandler.

Energy

February 16, 2023, 1:51 PM