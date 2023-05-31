Corporate Deal

Specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp. has agreed to acquire the AeroTech business from JBT Corp., a food processing machinery and airport equipment company, in an $800 million all-cash transaction. The transaction, announced May 30, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based Oshkosh was advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore. JBT, which is headquartered in Chicago, was counseled by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by David Klein, Daniel Wolf and Steven Li.

