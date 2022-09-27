Corporate Deal

GIC Private Ltd. has agreed to acquire a majority interest in luxury beach resort group Sani/Ikos Group, valuing the company at approximately 2.3 billion euros ($2.2 billion). The transaction, announced Sept. 22, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Greece-based Sani/Ikos is represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Matthew Elliott, Vincent Bergin and Francesca Harris. Counsel information for GIC, which is based in Singapore, was not immediately available.

September 27, 2022, 12:10 PM