Corporate Deal

Intrum AB has agreed to sell a material portion of its investment portfolio to affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management L.P. New York-based Cerberus Capital was advised by EY Law Firm and Linklaters. Intrum, which is based in Stockholm, was represented by an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Banking & Financial Services

January 24, 2024, 5:45 PM

