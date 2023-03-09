Corporate Deal

Zero Nox Inc., a provider of sustainable, off-highway vehicle electrification, is going public through a SPAC merger with Growth for Good Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Zero Nox will be listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction, announced March 8, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Zero Nox, which is based in Porterville, California, was represented by Loeb & Loeb. The SPAC was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Michael Chitwood, Howard Ellin, Michelle Gasaway and Victor Hollender.

