Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom counseled Barclays, BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley in the underwriting of a debt offering valued $10 billion. The offering was announced Aug. 4 by Menlo Park, California-based Meta Platforms Inc. The Skadden Arps team included partners Ryan Dzierniejko and Michael Hong.