Patrick Industries has agreed to acquire Sportech, a cab components and systems manufacturer for the powersports and industrial end markets, from private investment firm Monomoy Capital Partners for approximately $315 million. The transaction, announced Jan. 11, is expected to close on or before Jan. 24, 2024. New York-based Monomoy was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Sartor and David Towarnicky. Counsel information for Patrick Industries, based in Elkhart, Indiana, was not immediately available.

January 12, 2024, 11:46 AM

