Syneos Health has agreed to be acquired by a consortium of private investment affiliates composed of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital for approximately $7.1 billion. The transaction, announced May 10, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Morrisville, North Carolina-based Syneos was represented by Latham & Watkins. Elliott Investment, which is based New York, was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Richard Birns, Kristen Poole and Andrew Kaplan. Kirkland & Ellis represented health care investment firm Patient Square. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Maggie Flores, Michael Weisser and Daniel Wolf. Millbank and Covington & Burling counseled Veritas.

May 10, 2023, 10:53 AM

