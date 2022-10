Corporate Deal

Securian Financial Group has agreed to sell its retirement recordkeeping business to Standard Insurance Co. The transaction, announced Oct. 18, is expected to close this year. Financial terms were not disclosed. Saint Paul, Minnesota-based Securian is represented by an Eversheds Sutherland team. Standard Insurance, which is based in Portland, Oregon, is advised by Locke Lord.

Banking & Financial Services

October 19, 2022, 9:27 AM