Insight Partners and Clearlake Capital Group have agreed to acquire Alteryx Inc., a cloud-based analytics platform, for $4.4 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 18, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. New York-based Insight was guided by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Matthew Guercio and Erin Kinney. Clearlake Capital, which is based in Santa Monica, California, was advised by Sidley Austin partners Daniel Belke, Mark Castiglia and Mehdi Khodadad. Alteryx was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Fenwick & West. Goodwin Procter counseled Qatalyst Partners, acting as financial adviser to Alteryx. The Goodwin Procter team was led by partners Josh Zachariah and R. Kirkie Maswoswe.

December 19, 2023, 9:41 AM

