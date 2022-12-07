Corporate Deal

Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc., a provider of intelligent thermal imaging platforms, is going public via SPAC merger with SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Infrared Cameras will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $100 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 6, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Infrared Cameras, which is based in Beaumont, Texas, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Nick Dhesi. The SPAC was advised by ArentFox Schiff.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 07, 2022, 2:50 PM