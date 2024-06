Corporate Deal

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld advised natural gas company Tellurian on the sale of its integrated upstream assets to private investment firm Aethon Energy Management for $260 million. Aethon was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Rahul Vashi.

Energy

June 03, 2024, 9:49 AM

